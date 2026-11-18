Construction has begun in Vinnytsia on the new Brygantyna Mall shopping and entertainment center, with a total area of 25,000 square meters. Its opening is tentatively scheduled for the second quarter of 2028.

UTG is responsible for developing the complex’s concept and serves as the exclusive agent for leasing retail space.

The three-level Brygantyna Mall will have a total area of 25,000 square meters, of which 18,000 square meters will be allocated for retail space.

The project also includes a parking garage on the basement level with a capacity of 372 parking spaces, and prospective tenants are expected to include a 2,800-square-meter grocery supermarket, a 2,000-square-meter children’s entertainment center, clothing department stores, shoe stores, children’s goods stores, and a food court.

According to UTG Director Yevgeniya Loktionova, the start of construction on the project signals the continued development of the retail real estate market despite the war. The complex is located on a major transportation artery in the city, through which 60% of traffic between the banks of the Southern Bug River passes, which should ensure a steady flow of visitors thanks to both private and public transportation.

This was reported with reference to an article by “Interfax-Ukraine.”

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