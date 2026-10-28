A gas cylinder exploded on the 15th floor of a high-rise building in Vyshhorod

In Vyshhorod, Kyiv Oblast, a gas cylinder exploded in an apartment on the 15th floor of a high-rise building. According to preliminary reports, no one was injured in the incident.

A report of an explosion in a building on Naberezhna Street was received by the “101” Emergency Service on October 27 at 8:57 p.m.

Rescuers from the 37th State Fire and Rescue Unit in Vyshhorod arrived at the scene. During their assessment, they determined that the explosion of the gas cylinder had damaged the wall cladding, window frames, and balcony glazing, as well as interior doors and the windows of a living room.

Ten rescue workers and three pieces of equipment from the State Emergency Service were deployed to the scene.

According to the rescuers, no one was injured as a result of the incident.

This was reported with reference to the Kyiv Regional State Emergency Service.

A gas cylinder explosion occurred in a high-rise building in the Kyiv region.

In Horodyshche, Cherkasy Oblast, a gas cylinder exploded on the evening of December 31, causing a large-scale fire. The family’s home was virtually destroyed, and two women suffered burns.

On December 7, a gas cylinder exploded in the city of Kiliya in the Odesa region, injuring two people.

Read us on