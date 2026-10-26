A blind massage therapist was fined by the Transcarpathian Territorial Commission on Labor Disputes

The Transcarpathian Regional Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support commented on the situation surrounding the administrative charges brought against Artem Dubenko, a blind internally displaced person from the Kherson region. Since March, the man has been appealing a fine for violating military registration rules, while the Territorial Recruitment Center emphasizes that this procedure is mandatory for all Ukrainian citizens subject to military service.

Artem Dubenko, who lost his sight at the age of two and has a Group I disability, works as a massage therapist and provides free rehabilitation assistance to wounded soldiers. He was taken to the Second Division of the Uzhhorod District Military Registration and Enlistment Office on March 20.

“I had my pension card and military ID with me, which state that I was discharged long ago. But that didn’t help. At the Military Registration and Enlistment Office, they handed me a summons and issued a fine. I tried to have it canceled. I called the Cabinet of Ministers’ ‘hotline.’ They said: ‘We’ve logged it; please wait—here’s your case number.’ I waited, and then it turned out that they had already doubled the fine—to nearly 40,000 hryvnias,” Dubenko said. According to him, over the course of six months of legal proceedings, he spent more than 30,000 hryvnias on a lawyer, taxis, and other related expenses.

“Since this citizen failed to register for military service on time, administrative proceedings were initiated. He did not pay the first fine imposed within the prescribed period and did not appeal it. In the event of nonpayment of the fine, the ruling is subject to enforcement, with the collection of double the amount of the fine and the costs provided for by law,” the TCC noted, adding that they had no intention of mobilizing the man, and that the recruitment center is not currently involved in the fined man’s court case.

Sources: Artem Dubenko, Transcarpathian Regional Recruitment and Social Support Center.

Earlier in Zakarpattia, a veteran police officer was forcibly detained. The man had previously stood up for an ATO veteran in a dispute with the military registration and enlistment office.

The Transcarpathian Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center denied reports of alleged searches conducted at their facilities. They described the reports circulating online as untrue.

Read us on