Ukraine will establish a three-tier network of trauma centers based on the German model

In cooperation with Germany, Ukraine will implement a three-tiered system of care for severe trauma based on the TraumaNetzwerk DGU model, which will encompass local, regional, and supraregional trauma centers, as well as specialized medical facilities.

“We aim for this Ukrainian-German cooperation to result in a network of Ukrainian trauma centers that will undergo independent evaluation and receive certification in accordance with the standards and procedures of the German DGU model,” — emphasized Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, adding that the first phase involves establishing a regulatory framework, training teams, and conducting pilot audits in 2027.

Under this model, the system will include local trauma centers (Level III), which will provide basic care, stabilize patients, and treat moderate injuries, as well as regional trauma centers (Level II), which will provide round-the-clock care for patients with severe injuries, including surgical interventions. The highest level of care will be provided by supraregional trauma centers, which will specialize in treating the most severe injuries. They will also coordinate the network’s operations, train specialists, and conduct research.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health.

Ukraine plans to resume aeromedical evacuation of patients using State Emergency Service aircraft. The government has already approved the procedures for organizing such transport, which will allow for faster transfer of patients between hospitals and abroad, specifically to Rzeszów, Poland.

According to a Ministry of Health survey, 80.5% of healthcare workers use AI. The study involved more than 7,000 medical professionals, 300 patients, and 39 representatives from businesses and relevant organizations.

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