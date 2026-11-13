Ukraine, together with Finland and the United Nations World Food Program, delivered 613.2 metric tons of food aid to Mozambique. The shipment is intended for the most vulnerable communities in the province of Cabo Delgado in the north of the country. The food is expected to be enough to support more than 300,000 people over the next two months.

The humanitarian shipment includes cooking oil and split peas. These will be distributed to residents of Cabo Delgado Province who are in particular need of food assistance. This region in northern Mozambique has been facing humanitarian challenges for a long time. Among the main causes are the terrorist threat and the effects of climate change. As a result, local communities need additional assistance, particularly food.

The food delivery was organized as part of the Ukrainian humanitarian initiative “Grain from Ukraine,” launched by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In November 2025, the program was expanded and renamed “Food from Ukraine.” Its goal is to help countries and communities facing food shortages. Ukraine is leveraging its agricultural potential to deliver food where it is needed most. International partners are joining the initiative to help finance and organize humanitarian deliveries.

Who Participated in the Aid Delivery

Representatives from Ukraine, Finland, and the United Nations World Food Programme participated in the food handover ceremony. Among them were Plácido Pereira, Secretary of State for the Province of Cabo Delgado; Rostyslav Tronenko, Ukraine’s Ambassador to Mozambique; Satu Lassila, Finland’s Ambassador, and Anu Saarela, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland’s Ambassador for School Meals. Mauricio Burtet, Deputy Country Director of the UN World Food Programme in Mozambique, also participated in the event.

Finland supports the Ukrainian initiative not only by participating in individual shipments. In 2026, the country allocated 1 million euros to the “Food from Ukraine” program. Another 1 million euros was allocated for school meals in Mozambique as part of the UN World Food Programme.

The Ministry of Agrarian Policy thanked its Finnish partners and the UN World Food Programme for their cooperation. The ministry emphasized that thanks to these joint efforts, humanitarian support is being transformed into tangible assistance for people. “Ukraine is grateful to Finland and the UN World Food Programme for this important partnership. Together, we are turning solidarity into concrete actions, bringing hope, and providing real support to those who need it most,” the ministry stated.

This is not the first food shipment to African countries as part of the Ukrainian initiative. Previously, Ukrainian food was delivered to Malawi—nearly 1,600 metric tons of food were sent there. This was reported by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.

Karl Skau, acting head of the UN World Food Programme, stated that cuts to the European Union’s funding for external and humanitarian aid could weaken the bloc’s influence in the international system.

Karl Skau, acting head of the UN World Food Programme, in New York, USA, warned that disruptions on three key maritime routes are driving up global food and energy prices and could lead to famine for millions more people.

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