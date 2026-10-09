A Ukrainian delegation arrived in the U.S. for talks

The Ukrainian negotiating delegation arrived in the U.S. to meet with American officials in preparation for upcoming trilateral talks between Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

The meeting in Miami, attended by representatives of the U.S. leadership, is aimed at discussing new initiatives to resolve the war caused by Russia’s aggression. The Ukrainian delegation included high-ranking officials and diplomats, notably Rustem Umerov, Kirill Budanov, Serhiy Kyslytsya, and Davyd Arakhamia.

Previously, the Ukrainian side had repeatedly emphasized its readiness for various formats of a ceasefire, particularly along the line of contact and in related sectors such as energy and the Black Sea.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine.

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner may return to Moscow by the end of October for talks with Vladimir Putin on ending the war against Ukraine. Prior to that, on October 9, U.S. representatives will meet in Miami with a Ukrainian delegation and European partners to discuss new proposals for breaking the diplomatic deadlock.

Earlier, in New York, Putin’s envoy met with Witkoff and Kushner.

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