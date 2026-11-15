Prince Harry arrived in Lviv for the All-Ukrainian Invictus Games

Britain’s Prince Harry traveled to Lviv for the All-Ukrainian Invictus Games to personally support Ukrainian service members and veterans during the wheelchair rugby competitions.

“And this is especially moving, because it was Prince Harry himself who founded the Invictus Games in 2014. And now he has come to Ukraine to stand alongside our defenders, for whom sports have become an important part of their recovery from injuries,” said Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional State Administration.

In total, about 500 participants registered for the competition in Lviv; based on the results, a national team of 60 veterans will be formed to participate in the international Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027.

Maksym Kozytskyi, head of the Lviv Regional State Administration.

As a reminder, war veteran and hero of the 13th season of the show “The Bachelor,” Oleksandr Budko, known as Teren, met with Prince Harry, who was visiting Ukraine in April 2026.

Prince Harry visited Bucha and met with local officials.

In Kyiv, Prince Harry called on the U.S. to take a leadership role in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Prior to this, on the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion, Prince Harry recorded a video message to Ukrainians in which he shared his impressions of his visits to Ukraine over the past year.

Prince Harry recently appeared on an episode of the American show “The Late Show,” where he performed in a comedy sketch in which he joked about U.S. President Donald Trump.

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