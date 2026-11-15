Ukrenergo has implemented up to three rounds of power outages across Ukraine for November 16

On Monday, November 16, certain regions of Ukraine will experience hourly power outages ranging from 1 to 3 shifts for all categories of consumers throughout the day, as well as power restriction schedules for industry.

“Energy workers are working around the clock to repair damaged equipment and networks in order to restore power to Ukrainian homes as quickly as possible,” stated NPC “Ukrenergo,” explaining that the restrictions were introduced due to the consequences of enemy attacks on the power grid. The current schedule of power outages for specific addresses will be published on the official websites of regional distribution system operators.

Source: NPC “Ukrenergo.”

On Sunday, November 15, 2026, hourly power outages ranging from one to two rounds were in effect throughout the day in some regions of Ukraine.

Russian troops attacked an energy facility, leaving some consumers in the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions without power. Emergency power outages were implemented in both regions. Energy companies are preparing to begin repairs as soon as the security situation allows.

Read us on