During his fourth visit to Ukraine, Britain’s Prince Harry spoke on November 15 at a rehabilitation conference in Lviv and expressed his conviction that Ukrainians will win the war and build a successful nation.

“You will win the war, and then you will succeed because you will learn from the lessons of the past,” said the Duke of Sussex, adding that Ukrainian specialists are already gaining unique experience in treating war-related trauma—an experience the whole world should take note of. He also called for preserving the unity of Ukrainian society after the end of hostilities, emphasizing that divisions between veterans, wounded defenders, and civilians are unacceptable.

Source: Superhumans Center.

On November 15, Britain’s Prince Harry arrived in Lviv for the All-Ukrainian Invictus Games to personally support Ukrainian servicemembers and veterans during the wheelchair rugby competition.

As a reminder, war veteran and hero of Season 13 of the show “The Bachelor,” Oleksandr Budko, known as Teren, met with Prince Harry, who was visiting Ukraine in April 2026.

Prince Harry visited Bucha and met with local officials.

In Kyiv, Prince Harry called on the U.S. to take a leadership role in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Prior to this, on the fourth anniversary of the full-scale invasion, Prince Harry recorded a video message to Ukrainians in which he shared his impressions from his visits to Ukraine over the past year.

Prince Harry recently appeared on an episode of the American show “The Late Show,” where he performed in a comedy sketch in which he joked about U.S. President Donald Trump.

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