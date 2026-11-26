Higher education institutions in Ukraine may move up the start of winter break due to the difficult situation in the energy sector. Universities will make these decisions independently, taking into account their ability to ensure safe learning conditions.

This was announced in an interview by Mykola Trofimenko, Deputy Minister of Education and Science.

According to him, if a university cannot guarantee students adequate and safe learning conditions, one possible option would be to reschedule the break. At the same time, institutions will need to adjust the educational process so that students can complete the curriculum on time.

In particular, practical classes that require special equipment can be postponed until such equipment becomes available again. Theoretical materials, on the other hand, can be provided to students for independent study.

Trofimenko also emphasized that universities must inform students in advance about the exam schedule and deadlines for completing academic assignments.

Separately, the deputy minister drew attention to students living in dormitories. Postponing the break does not mean that they must automatically leave their place of residence. Therefore, universities must ensure safe conditions for those who are unable to leave during this period.

Source: RBC-Ukraine

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