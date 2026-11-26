The number of available plots in the city’s cemeteries is rapidly dwindling, so there may soon be nowhere to bury the deceased. Plans are in place to establish a new cemetery approximately 15 km from Uzhhorod.

A critical situation regarding burials has arisen in Uzhhorod; the cemetery’s capacity will last for a maximum of ten days. This was reported by Anatoliy Sukholov, director of the Uzhhorod Municipal Utilities Complex, during a city council session on Thursday, November 26.

According to the official, during the full-scale Russian invasion, the city’s population has increased, and the number of burials has risen accordingly.

“We have absolutely nowhere to bury medical waste from hospitals, as well as the remains of unclaimed and unidentified individuals (there are about 50 such cases per year). If we can hold out for 10 days, that will be the end. There are 30–40 spots left in Domanintsi, and we’re closing Barvinok. Everything that could be buried there has already been buried,” said Anatoliy Sukholov.

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Uzhhorod Mayor Bohdan Andriyiv replied that a plot of land within the Syurtivska community is being considered for the burial of Uzhhorod residents.

“They have about 30 hectares of land—15 km from the city. We’ve reached an understanding with the head of the territorial community. I think we’ll resolve this issue,” noted Bohdan Andriyiv.

Source: Uzhhorod City Council

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