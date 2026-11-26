Officers from the State Bureau of Investigations uncovered a group of individuals in the Dnipropetrovsk region who, in less than a year, had organized the large-scale cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis. To this end, the suspects set up three plantations.

"During the special operation, law enforcement officers seized narcotics valued at nearly 50 million hryvnias on the black market. Among those involved is an inspector at one of Dnipro’s correctional facilities; the rest are civilians,” the SBI press service reported.

According to the investigation, in early 2026, the group’s members organized a full cycle of drug production—from growing cannabis to manufacturing and selling the finished products. To this end, they set up three hidden plantations in the Kryvyi Rih and Kam’yanske districts. The cannabis was planted among agricultural crops, in dense vegetation, and in forest strips. At least 500 plants were grown on each plot.

The group members tended to the plants themselves, harvested the crop, dried it, and stored it at their residences. The finished cannabis was sold in wholesale and retail quantities throughout the region.

To dismantle the drug ring, law enforcement officers conducted 44 searches. They seized over 82 kg of processed cannabis, 860 cannabis plants, equipment for growing and packaging drugs, five firearms, 24,000 euros in cash, vehicles, cell phones, and other physical evidence.

During the searches, one of the suspects attempted to destroy the drugs but was unable to dispose of the evidence.

Seven members of the group have been notified that they are suspected of the illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, and distribution of narcotic drugs, as well as the illegal cultivation of cannabis (Parts 1 and 2 of Article 307, Part 2 of Article 310 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Depending on their role in the criminal activity, they face up to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The three suspects have been placed in pretrial detention with the option to post bail ranging from 2 to 4 million hryvnias. The imposition of pretrial measures for the remaining suspects is still being determined.

The pretrial investigation is ongoing.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation’s press service.

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