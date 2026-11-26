On November 26, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court announced a recess in the hearing of the appeal filed by the defense team of Serhiy Duka, the former first deputy head of the SBU’s Department for the Protection of National Statehood. The attorneys are challenging the general’s detention, which is subject to a bail bond of 65 million hryvnias. The hearing will resume on December 8.

This was announced by Andriy Nikiforov, the presiding judge of the panel.

“The hearing is adjourned until 12:00 p.m. on December 8, 2026,” the judge stated, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

The Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) is demanding that SBU General Duka be remanded in custody and that his bail be increased to 100 million hryvnias.

SBU General Duka cited six violations by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) during a search of his home.

The inconvenient truth from law enforcement: the most sensational confessions by SBU General Serhiy Duka after his release from pretrial detention.

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