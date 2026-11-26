In Chernivtsi, a student and a professor at a forestry college were notified that they were suspected of receiving improper benefits in exchange for influencing the decisions of the educational institution’s staff. In exchange for money, they helped students with admission, clearing academic debt, and passing exams without attending classes.

The charges were filed under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—receiving unlawful benefits for influencing the decisions of authorized persons, combined with extortion.

According to the investigation, a 36-year-old college student promised a 27-year-old man, for $600, to assist with admission to the educational institution, specifically by influencing the relevant officials. Enrollment was intended to enable the man to subsequently obtain a deferment from mobilization. The man handed over the money and enrolled in the college.

After the first semester ended, in November 2026, the suspect asked for another 8,000 hryvnias. In exchange for this money, he promised to resolve the issue of academic debt and ensure the student passed his exams without attending classes. He received the money.

A college instructor also accepted money in exchange for ensuring positive exam results. According to law enforcement officials, in June and November 2026, three students each gave her 6,000 hryvnias. In exchange for this money, she promised to negotiate with professors and department heads so that they would assign passing grades despite the students’ missed classes.

The instructor was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

The suspect faces up to 8 years in prison.

Separately, law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances surrounding the admission and actual enrollment of more than 400 other college students aged 25 to 60.

This was reported by the prosecutor’s office.

Earlier, in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a faculty secretary at one of the local educational institutions was charged with organizing a scheme to enroll individuals subject to military service into the university in order to obtain a deferment from mobilization.

In Kyiv, a man was detained who, for $5,000, promised to assist in preparing medical documents to obtain a medical opinion confirming the need for constant care for a Kyiv resident’s mother.

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