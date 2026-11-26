Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, more than 78 million hryvnias in unpaid income tax was remitted to the state budget.

According to the investigation, between 2023 and 2025, the company’s director purchased components for the production of technical goods from an affiliated foreign company at prices higher than market rates. In this way, he inflated the company’s expenses and reduced the profit on which tax was due.

The director intentionally failed to account for the difference between the contract price and the market value of the components when determining taxable income, thereby violating the “arm’s-length” principle.

Over three years, he underreported the taxable base by nearly 435 million hryvnias, resulting in the state losing 78.28 million hryvnias in income tax revenue.

During the pretrial investigation, the director fully compensated the state for the losses.

Prosecutors filed a motion with the court requesting that he be exempted from criminal liability pursuant to Part 4 of Article 212 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

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