The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has developed four possible models for the 2027 National Multidisciplinary Test (NMT). The final format of the entrance exam will be determined after the Verkhovna Rada adopts the basic legislation governing the college admissions process.

“We have developed four possible NMT models, but the decision on the NMT is the prerogative of parliament. Therefore, we will await the decision of our members of parliament, and depending on their fundamental decision, we will implement one or another of the algorithms we have developed,” said Butenko.

On October 28, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education, Science, and Innovation recommended that parliament adopt, in principle and in its entirety, draft law No. 15440, which establishes the rules for the 2027 state final assessment and admissions campaign. The document provides for retaining the National Multidisciplinary Test (NMT) model with four subjects, as was the case last year.

At the same time, the committee sent alternative bill No. 15440-1, authored by Yulia Grishina, chair of the Subcommittee on Higher Education, and several dozen members of parliament, back for revision. It proposes reducing the number of subjects on the NMT in 2027 to three and making mathematics an elective rather than a required subject.

In 2025–2026, applicants took the NMT on a single day, covering four subjects:

Ukrainian language;

mathematics;

Ukrainian history;

one subject of their choice—a foreign language, biology, geography, physics, chemistry, or Ukrainian literature.

After being appointed Minister of Education, Andriy Butenko stated the need to optimize the National Multidisciplinary Test (NMT) in light of current military realities.

He subsequently discussed improvements to the testing system with Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk. Among the possible changes under consideration were holding two separate testing sessions and introducing a winter session for the National Multidisciplinary Test (NMT).

Butenko also stated that mathematics should remain a required subject, and any discussion regarding it should focus solely on the scope and complexity of the problems.

According to the minister, among other possible innovations, they are considering allowing students to retake the NMT; however, final decisions regarding changes to the testing system for 2027 have not yet been made.

Tetyana Vakulenko, director of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment (UCEQA), also noted that discussions are currently underway regarding a transition to a two-day NMT model and the possibility of retaking the test.

Andriy Butenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Education and Science, announced this to journalists during the presentation of the study “Index of the Future 2026: A Study of Factors Affecting Talent Development in Ukraine.”

Earlier, a proposal was made in the Verkhovna Rada to change the format of the National Multidisciplinary Test in 2027.

Ukrainians who are abroad or have returned to Ukraine and have already completed their general secondary education or are completing it in the 2026–2027 academic year can prepare for the NMT in a preparatory course as part of the “Winter Admission” program. According to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine, 94 higher education institutions have already joined the program.

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