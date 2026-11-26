In the Sumy region, a 61-year-old man was sentenced to 8 years in prison for the murder of a 62-year-old acquaintance. He must also pay the victim’s relatives 800,000 hryvnias in compensation for emotional distress.

Prosecutors from the Trostyanets Division of the Okhtyrka District Prosecutor’s Office represented the prosecution in the case.

The court established that in February 2025, in the Okhtyrka District, a quarrel broke out between the two men during a shared meal. During the altercation, the defendant grabbed a heavy metal object and struck the victim more than 15 times in the head and body.

The 62-year-old man died at the scene from his injuries.

During the trial, the defendant repeatedly changed his testimony. He claimed that he acted in self-defense and allegedly could not remember the details of that evening.

The court sentenced the man to 8 years in prison under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. In addition, the court ordered him to pay the victim’s relatives 800,000 hryvnias in compensation for emotional distress.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In Chernivtsi, a 28-year-old man is accused of murdering a 79-year-old woman, robbing her home, and setting the house on fire to cover up the crime. The indictment has already been submitted to the court.

The Vinnytsia Court of Appeals upheld the life sentence for a man who killed two teenagers in Sharhorod. The tragedy occurred on September 10, 2025, following a verbal altercation on a bus. On November 24, 2026, it was reported that the defense’s appeal had been rejected and the sentence upheld.

The Vinnytsia Court of Appeals reviewed the appeal and rejected it. The court upheld the previous sentence, so the man will serve a life sentence. The appellate court’s decision has become final. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General.

In 2026, three men in Kyiv were sentenced to life in prison for the sexual abuse and rape of minors.

In Kyiv, law enforcement officers detained a 19-year-old local woman on suspicion of the intentional murder of a 32-year-old foreign national who had previously served as a contract soldier in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to the investigation, the woman acted on behalf of Russian intelligence services and slipped poison into the man’s drink during a meeting.

Read us on