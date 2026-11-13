The Ukrainian icebreaker Noosphere reached Antarctica for the first time this season

On the evening of November 12, the ship arrived at the “Akademik Vernadsky” station after sailing from Punta Arenas, Chile, through the Drake Passage.

On the first day of the voyage, wave heights reached 6–7 meters, and wind speeds were around 31 m/s.

After nearly seven months of isolation, the Ukrainian polar researchers were greeted by a team of technical specialists who brought the necessary equipment and fresh fruit.

At the station, they plan to prepare a fuel tank, repair the pier, and install the foundation for an auxiliary crane. Scientists are expected to arrive in Antarctica in early December to conduct seasonal research.

Source: National Antarctic Scientific Center

Earlier, Ukrainian polar explorers from the “Akademik Vernadsky” Antarctic station described how they cope with snowdrifts. Members of the 29th expedition, armed with shovels, regularly clear areas around the station where snowdrifts have reached heights of up to 180 centimeters in some places.



In addition, Ukrainian polar explorers observed a lunar halo and pearlescent clouds in the sky above Vernadsky in Antarctica.

At the “Akademik Vernadsky” Antarctic station, penguins took an interest in Ukrainian biologist Zoya Shvidka and began “tasting” her brightly colored jumpsuit.

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