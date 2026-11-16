A 54-year-old Ukrainian citizen has been notified that he is suspected of treason.

According to the investigation, from October 2025 to August 2026, he passed information to a representative of the Russian intelligence service regarding the locations of Ukrainian military units, as well as the movements of military equipment, weapons, and combat aircraft. Six incidents have been documented.

Specifically, the man provided the coordinates of military facilities, data on the movements of two Su-27 fighter jets, their flight paths and combat missions, as well as the movements of military helicopter crews. He used Telegram and a special bot to communicate.

He was charged with high treason under martial law. The court remanded the man in custody without the possibility of bail.

Source: Office of the Prosecutor General

The Security Service in Kramatorsk detained yet another traitor. He was coordinating a Russian missile strike on a local school.

The Security Service of Ukraine exposed an employee of Ukrzaliznytsia who was working for the Russian FSB. He was coordinating missile strikes on Kyiv.

In the Vinnytsia region, an FSB agent was caught red-handed while coordinating attacks on energy facilities.

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