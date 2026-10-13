Ukrzaliznytsia has warned of delays in commuter trains due to shelling by Russia

On Tuesday, October 13, Ukrzaliznytsia reported delays in commuter and regional trains in several regions of Ukraine due to the security situation. In the Kharkiv region, some trains were running more than four hours behind schedule.

In addition, some services were temporarily canceled due to a power outage in the overhead contact system.

According to the carrier’s morning report, delays were recorded on the following routes:

Kharkiv region: Train No. 6512 Gersevanivskyi–Kharkiv-Pasazhyrskyi was delayed by 4 hours and 2 minutes; No. 6513 Kharkiv–Gersevanivskyi—by 1 hour and 40 minutes; Train No. 6516 from Hersevanivskyi to Kharkiv was delayed by 1 hour and 25 minutes; Train No. 6419 from Kharkiv to Balakliya was delayed by 1 hour and 18 minutes.

Volyn: Train No. 6379 Kivertsi–Horokhiv was 1 hour and 36 minutes behind schedule.

Volyn and Rivne Regions: Train No. 6356/6355 Kovel–Zdolbuniv was delayed by 1 hour and 1 minute.

Volyn and Lviv Regions: Train No. 6302/6301 Sheptytskyi–Kovel ran 55 minutes behind schedule.

Cherkasy region: Train No. 6355 from Cherkasy to Uman was delayed by 1 hour and 5 minutes, and Train No. 6302 from Khristinivka to Cherkasy was delayed by 1 hour and 2 minutes.

Sumy Oblast: Train No. 6103 from Putivl to Konotop was 20 minutes behind schedule.

Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kyiv Regions: Train No. 896/895 from Shostka to Fastiv-1 was delayed by 47 minutes.

Due to a power outage in the overhead contact system in the Kharkiv region, a number of trains were temporarily removed from the schedule, including those on the Kharkiv–Merschik and Kharkiv–Ogultsi routes.

Ukrzaliznytsia also reported delays on certain trains necessary to ensure passenger transfers.

Specifically, Train No. 6524/6523 from Nizhyn to Hrebinka had to wait for passengers from Train No. 6906 from Kyiv to Nizhyn. The estimated delay was 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Train No. 6454 from Nizhyn to Konotop was also waiting for passengers coming from the Kyiv direction. A delay of approximately 50 minutes was forecast for this train.

In the Poltava region, trains No. 6543 Romodan–Romny and No. 6363 Romodan–Hrebinka were expected to be delayed by approximately 40 minutes to allow passengers to transfer from the Kremenchuk–Hadyach train.

The carrier emphasizes that if the danger escalates, train service may be temporarily suspended.

During an air raid alert, passengers are advised not to remain on the platforms but to proceed to the nearest shelter or move to a safe distance from the railway infrastructure—more than 200 meters.

The company also warned that the duration of delays may vary depending on the security situation and the resumption of train service.

“Ukrzaliznytsia: Commuter Trains” reported on the changes to the schedule.

As a reminder, Kharkiv came under attack from Russian “Banderole” missiles, and hits were recorded.

In Ochakiv, Mykolaiv Oblast, a 54-year-old woman was injured as a result of a Russian “Banderole” missile strike. Her condition is stable. A warehouse, four two-story apartment buildings, and one private home were also damaged.

In addition, three people were killed and nine others were wounded as a result of a Russian missile strike on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Details regarding the circumstances of the attack and the condition of the victims have not yet been specified.

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