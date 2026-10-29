The government has funded the construction of power plants in western Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a decision to allocate nearly 939 million hryvnias in loan funds from the Finnish government for the development of distributed gas-fired power generation facilities. PJSC “Ukrnafta,” which is implementing projects in the Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions, has been designated as the recipient of the funding.

This was announced on October 29 by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

The allocated funds were secured under an agreement with the Finnish-Ukrainian Investment Fund. The financing will cover the purchase of gas-piston power plants and auxiliary equipment, as well as installation and commissioning work. The implementation of the four planned projects will add approximately 60 MW of decentralized capacity to the power grid, thereby improving the stability of the electricity supply in the western regions.

Source: Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

Russian troops continue to strike Ukraine’s energy and oil and gas sectors, primarily in frontline and border regions. On October 26, new power outages were reported in the Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Chernihiv regions.

Ukrainians will receive cash rewards for conserving electricity during peak hours.

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