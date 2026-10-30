Shelters in Ukraine can accommodate about 55% of the population at any given time

Ukraine’s existing stock of civil defense shelters is designed to accommodate approximately 55% of the country’s population at any given time. Viktor Vitovetsky, director of the Department of Civil Protection and Preventive Activities at the State Emergency Service, announced this during a briefing at Ukrinform on October 30.

He noted that in Ukraine, the main document governing the development of the civil defense shelter system is the Strategy for the Development of the Civil Defense Shelter System, adopted in early 2025. It covers the period through 2034 and consists of three implementation phases.

“The goal is to provide shelter for the entire population—the ability to shelter the entire population in facilities within the civil protection shelter network. Currently, this figure stands at about 55%. In other words, slightly more than half of the population can now take shelter simultaneously in all facilities of Ukraine’s civil defense shelter network,” said Vitovetsky.

In response to a question about what a business entity should do if the property owner demands financial compensation for permission to use a shelter or safe space, the State Emergency Service representative explained that a business unable to set up its own shelter and relying on someone else’s must negotiate with the property owner.

“Why not at least agree to set up a place to sit there for yourself? That’s only logical. As for financial compensation—I don’t know how this issue will be resolved in each individual case, but, for example, organizing the joint maintenance of this shelter, if a business entity is already counting on it—such approaches are possible. And they seem logical to me,” he said.

Vitovetsky expressed his conviction that the only potential problem would be setting the relevant requirements too high.

“But only the balance sheet holder can determine whether it is possible to take shelter there or not. And, accordingly, they can determine the conditions under which they will make part of their premises available for use. Access to civil defense facilities is within the authority of the entity responsible for maintaining them,” noted the representative of the State Emergency Service.

He explained that those who maintain a civil defense facility must ensure its readiness and accessibility to the public.

“There are consequences for improper maintenance of civil defense facilities and, accordingly, for failing to ensure access where required—the business entity or balance sheet holder may face administrative liability in cases specified by law,” Vitovetskyi stated.

Source: Ukrinform

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