A quarantine has been imposed in Ivano-Frankivsk due to a rabid fox

A 60-day quarantine has been imposed in the Pasichna neighborhood of Ivano-Frankivsk after the carcass of a fox infected with rabies was found on the grounds of a residential building at 201 Halytska Street.

According to Deputy Mayor Ruslan Haida, the entire city of Ivano-Frankivsk, the villages of Uhryniv and Kluziv, as well as surrounding areas within a 5-kilometer radius, have been designated as a high-risk zone. To contain the outbreak, veterinarians have begun examining and vaccinating pets, and a daily mobile clinic offering free vaccinations for dogs and cats has been set up on Halytska Street.

Source: Ruslan Haida, Deputy Mayor of Ivano-Frankivsk.

As a reminder, the risk of rabies is increasing in Ukraine due to the effects of the war.

An 11-year-old boy died of rabies after coming into contact with a bat without being bitten.

In Lviv, a case of rabies was laboratory-confirmed in a cat found near the intersection of Volodymyr the Great and Krylia Streets. As a result, special quarantine measures will be implemented in the city within a 5-kilometer zone. Residents who may have come into contact with the infected animal are urged to seek medical attention and get vaccinated. It is also recommended that pet owners have their pets vaccinated against rabies.

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