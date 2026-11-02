On November 3, temperatures in Ukraine will range from 0° to +15°

On Tuesday, November 3, cloudy weather with no significant precipitation is forecast for Ukraine.

Light rain is possible only in the Odesa region and in Crimea, while fog is expected in the northeast at night and in the morning.

Winds will be predominantly from the north, 3–8 m/s. Nighttime temperatures will range from +2° to +8°, and daytime temperatures from +5° to +11°. It will be warmer in the southeast—+4° to +9° at night and +10° to +15° during the day.

In the Carpathians, no precipitation is expected at night, but light wet snow is possible during the day. The temperature throughout the day will be around 0°.

Kyiv and the surrounding region will also see no significant precipitation. In the capital, temperatures are forecast to be +6…+8° at night and +8…+10° during the day. In the Kyiv region, temperatures will range from +3…+8° at night to +6…+11° during the day.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center

In the highlands of the Carpathians, despite it being fall, winter weather conditions have already set in.

Starting November 4, precipitation in the form of rain mixed with wet snow is possible in Ukraine. At the same time, according to preliminary forecasts by meteorologists, the average air temperature throughout the month will be in line with the climatic norm.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November; however, overall, the month may be warmer than the climatic norm. Meteorologists do not forecast severe or prolonged frosts.



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