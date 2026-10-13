In Ukraine, construction costs rose by 25.4% over the past year

In August 2026, prices for construction and installation work in Ukraine rose by 25.4% compared to the same month last year.

Prices rose the most in nonresidential construction—by 26.4%—and in civil engineering—by 26.1%. In the residential sector, the increase was 21.5%.

Compared to July, prices also rose in August: by 2% in nonresidential construction, by 1.6% in civil engineering, and by 1.3% in residential construction.

Overall, from January through August 2026, construction and installation work became 18% more expensive compared to the same period in 2025.

For comparison, in 2025, prices for such work rose by 5.8%, in 2024 by 7.9%, and in 2023 by 15.8%.

Source: State Statistics Service

In Australia, following a ban on surcharges for credit card payments, 17% of cafes raised their coffee prices. Among the establishments that changed their prices, the average increase was 50 Australian cents, or more than 10%, according to data from the online tracker Small Flat White, which surveyed more than 1,500 cafes.

In Poland, on Wednesday, October 14, the maximum price per liter of 95-octane gasoline will be 7.11 zlotys, 98-octane gasoline—8.01 zlotys, and diesel fuel—7.98 zlotys. The new price caps were announced by the Minister of Energy.

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