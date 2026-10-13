Ukrainian military personnel undergoing treatment abroad can now undergo a military medical examination remotely and receive the corresponding decision from the Military Medical Commission.

“Amendments to Ministry of Defense Order No. 402 clarify the relevant procedure, specify the list of required documents, and establish clear deadlines for their review,” the Ministry of Defense stated in a Telegram post on Tuesday.

It is reported that medical documents from a foreign institution must be translated into Ukrainian and certified. Based on these documents, the Military Medical Examination Commission can determine the need for continued treatment or a person’s fitness or unfitness for military service.

The Medical Examination Commission reviews the complete set of documents within 10 days. The military unit notifies the service member of the decision within 3 days of receiving the Medical Examination Commission’s report.

The decision is issued electronically, and a copy can be obtained through the military unit, including via email. Upon returning to Ukraine, there is no need to reconfirm the conclusion received remotely.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

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