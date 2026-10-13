A Level I weather advisory has been issued in Ukraine for two days due to severe weather

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center has issued a Level I (yellow) hazard warning due to deteriorating weather conditions in most regions of the country on October 14–15.

On Wednesday, October 14, heavy rain is expected in the Sumy, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions, with thunderstorms in some areas. At the same time, overnight on October 14, ground frost ranging from 0° to -3° is forecast for the western regions, as well as in the Vinnytsia and Zhytomyr regions.

The following night, October 15, frosts will spread to the northern regions, as well as Vinnytsia and Cherkasy regions. Daytime temperatures on October 14 will range from +9° to +14° in the western part of the country to +17° to +22° in the east and southeast.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

The weather in Ukraine will be changeable in the coming days—ranging from rain in some regions to nearly summer-like warmth. Air temperatures and precipitation levels will vary significantly depending on the region.

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