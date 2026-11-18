The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine is working on drafting a new law on the organization of concert events, as well as on legislative provisions regarding liability for the cancellation of events. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna.

“Our top priority is people’s safety. We want cultural events to take place, but we need to maintain a balance between concert activities and the protection of the audience. There is also the issue of liability for canceled events and funds spent. We are currently working on legislative solutions to these issues so that the rules are fair for everyone,” Berezhna said in an interview with The Bridge Media, responding to a question about how the Ministry of Culture plans to address the issue of large concerts being canceled due to the security situation.

Regarding the balance between the development of the concert industry and public safety during the war, the Deputy Prime Minister noted that this is a very serious matter.

“Right now, my team and I are working on a new law on concert events to address these issues. It’s not simple, it’s not easy, but we’re looking for solutions and a balance. After all, culture is what unites us and gives us strength in the most difficult times,” she added.

For his part, Dmytro Feliksov, owner of the ticketing operator Concert.ua and the concert venue Origin Stage, reported that a working meeting had taken place the day before with Deputy Minister of Culture Yevhen Lavro, the chair of the Subcommittee on the Music Industry of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy (Servant of the People faction), Oleksandr Sanchenko, president of the All-Ukrainian Association of Music Events “UAME,” and representatives of the events industry (ticket operators, organizers, venue representatives, and state theaters).

According to him, the parties discussed the draft law “On Entertainment Activities” and the new ticketing guidelines.

“The ticketing guidelines should outline the rules for managing ticketing operations for operators, ticketing systems, venues, and organizers. They should establish requirements for tickets and consumer information. It will establish uniform accounting and reporting requirements and create a framework for cooperation with state and municipal cultural institutions,” he wrote on Facebook.

This was reported by Ukrainian Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna in an interview with The Bridge Media.

Kozlovsky, Positiff, and Melovin canceled their concerts in Kyiv due to Russian attacks.

Iryna Bilyk canceled her concert in Oleksandriya.

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