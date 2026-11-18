A new service for veterans has been added to the “Diya” mobile app. Users can quickly request an extract from the Unified State Register of War Veterans through the new “Veteran Pro” section.

To obtain the document in the app, follow these simple steps:

* Go to the “Services” section and select “Veteran Pro”;

* Select the “Extract from the Veterans Registry” service;

* review the automatically retrieved data and confirm your consent to the processing of personal information;

* submit a request to generate the document.

Once the request has been processed, the completed document can be viewed and downloaded to your device. The generated extract contains a special QR code that can be used to verify the accuracy of the data it contains, if necessary.

If citizens are unable to use the mobile app, they can request the extract through alternative methods—on the official “Diya” portal or by contacting the nearest Administrative Services Center (ASC).

The service was developed by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Digital Transformation, with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine and funding from the Government of Sweden.

This was reported by the “Diya” press service.

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