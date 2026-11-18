Statements made by Vitaliy Kim, Ukraine’s Minister for Veterans Affairs, in an interview with “RBC-Ukraine” regarding the inevitability of a rise in crime among military personnel after the war and his skeptical attitude toward psychological trauma sparked a wave of criticism from military personnel, veterans, and public figures.

During a conversation with a journalist, the minister stated that once hostilities end, some service members—with a diminished sense of risk and a heightened sense of justice—will inevitably turn to crime, and the country will face social tensions. Furthermore, when commenting on the issue of psychological rehabilitation, Kim expressed his conviction that about 70% of soldiers are capable of coping with their psychological problems on their own, while calling the work of civilian specialists a “marketing ploy,” noting that he does not believe in psychological trauma and requires only specialized military psychologists, of whom about 20 are currently being trained each year.

The official’s remarks sparked a strong reaction among military personnel and volunteers, who accused the minister of stigmatizing veterans and of incompetence. In particular, Bohdana Levytska, head of the “Vesta” charitable foundation, emphasized that similar claims about “aggressive veterans” and the threat of banditry have been promoted by Russian propaganda for years, and that Kim’s quotes have already been picked up by Russian media. Alina Mikhailova, an officer in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and head of the “Ulf” medical unit of the “Wolves of Da Vinci” battalion, criticized the minister for fueling public fears instead of fulfilling the ministry’s direct responsibilitiesof his ministry regarding the social adaptation and protection of military personnel’s rights.

Active-duty service members and veterans also joined in the criticism, including Mykhailo Drobotenko, a soldier with the 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade, and Hennadiy Sukharnikov, a sergeant with the 12th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine “Azov.” They emphasized that preventing social tension and ensuring high-quality rehabilitation are the direct responsibility of the ministry headed by Kim, and that the devaluation of psychological assistance harms thousands of defenders who need professional support after returning from the front lines.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda.

The Ministry of Veterans Affairs has developed a concept for creating a State Service for Supporting Veterans, based on the State Veterans’ Space. The new structure will coordinate the work of specialists who help veterans resolve various issues and receive necessary services.

The government does not plan to increase housing compensation amounts for veterans in 2027 due to a state budget deficit. At the same time, the authorities plan to expand the categories of aid recipients and eliminate bureaucratic obstacles in the compensation application process.

Read us on