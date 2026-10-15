Ukraine has eliminated the driving experience requirement for operating a vehicle with a trailer

Ukraine has simplified the procedure for obtaining driver’s license categories for operating vehicles with trailers. From now on, a minimum of one year of driving experience is no longer required to obtain categories BE, C1E, and CE. In addition, during the period of martial law, drivers with a Class B license are permitted to operate Class C and C1 trucks.

These changes are provided for in Resolution No. 1237 of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dated October 7, 2026, which amended Resolution No. 184. The amendments concern driver training and the procedure for obtaining licenses for the relevant categories.

Previously, to obtain categories BE, C1E, and CE, drivers were required to have at least one year of driving experience in a vehicle of the corresponding base category. This requirement has now been eliminated.

To obtain a new category, a driver must:

hold a valid driver’s license for the corresponding base category : B for BE, C1 for C1E, or C for CE;

complete a retraining course at an accredited driving school;

pass a practical exam at a Ministry of Internal Affairs service center.

Therefore, it is no longer necessary to wait until the end of the first year of driving experience. At the same time, attending driving school and passing the practical exam remain mandatory.

Another change applies to drivers with a Category B license. During the period of martial law, they are permitted to operate Category C and C1 vehicles within Ukraine.

This provision is temporary and is intended to support the country’s logistical needs during the war.

According to published information, this authorization will remain in effect for six months after martial law is suspended or lifted.

After completing training at a driving school, a candidate may apply to the regional service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to take the practical exam.

To do so, they must provide:

an identity document with an extract indicating the place of registration, or a residence permit;

taxpayer identification number (TIN);

a valid driver’s license;

a medical certificate confirming fitness to operate a vehicle of the corresponding category.

Detailed information on the procedure for obtaining a driver’s license can be found on the official website of the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Thus, Ukraine has abolished the mandatory requirement of one year of driving experience to obtain categories BE, C1E, and CE. At the same time, to obtain these categories, one must complete retraining and successfully pass a practical exam. Separately, during martial law, drivers with a Category B license are permitted to operate vehicles in Categories C and C1.

This was reported by the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Earlier, the Main Service Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs warned of widespread fraudulent schemes involving the sale of counterfeit driver’s licenses.

In Ukraine, drivers will no longer have to wait at least a year to obtain a license to drive trucks with heavy trailers. The Cabinet of Ministers has abolished the one-year driving experience requirement for categories BE, C1E, and CE. This is expected to help train new drivers more quickly and partially address the shortage of drivers in the transportation and logistics sectors.

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