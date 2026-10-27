Law enforcement officials have exposed a father and son suspected of organizing a scheme to import cars from Europe under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the intention of subsequently selling them to civilian buyers.

According to the investigation, the cars were imported into Ukraine through charitable foundations without paying customs duties and were then sold through specialized groups on messaging apps instead of being transferred to the Armed Forces.

Law enforcement officials have so far confirmed the sale of 29 cars. During the initial searches, they seized another 49 cars that had been prepared for sale.

Both suspects have been notified of charges under Part 2 of Article 201-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Source: Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine