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News Ukraine

A scheme to sell humanitarian aid vehicles intended for the Ukrainian Armed Forces was uncovered in Ukraine: 49 vehicles were seized

UA NEWS 27 October 2026 17:36
A scheme to sell humanitarian aid vehicles intended for the Ukrainian Armed Forces was uncovered in Ukraine: 49 vehicles were seized

Law enforcement officials have exposed a father and son suspected of organizing a scheme to import cars from Europe under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the intention of subsequently selling them to civilian buyers.

According to the investigation, the cars were imported into Ukraine through charitable foundations without paying customs duties and were then sold through specialized groups on messaging apps instead of being transferred to the Armed Forces.

 Law enforcement officials have so far confirmed the sale of 29 cars. During the initial searches, they seized another 49 cars that had been prepared for sale.

Both suspects have been notified of charges under Part 2 of Article 201-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Source: Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine

In Mykolaiv, police detained a man suspected of selling vehicles imported into Ukraine as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. His total “earnings” from these transactions exceeded $15,000.
 
A court in Kharkiv changed the pretrial detention measure for a car blogger and head of a charitable foundation suspected of selling vehicles imported as humanitarian aid for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. She will now remain in custody with the option to post bail of nearly one million hryvnias. 
 
On April 27, 2026, the organizer of a criminal scheme that operated under the guise of supplying vehicles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine was extradited to Ukraine. According to the investigation, the perpetrators systematically defrauded citizens, including military personnel, out of their money.

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