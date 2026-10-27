Ukraine Has Approved Procedures for Inspecting Water and Sewerage Rates

The NEURC has approved a procedure for monitoring tariffs for centralized water supply and wastewater disposal. The regulator will review the documents and calculations used by state agencies or local authorities to set the cost of these utility services.

The audits will be conducted without on-site visits to the companies. The NEURC will analyze the documents, calculations, and other materials used as the basis for tariff decisions.

In particular, the regulator will verify:

the accuracy of the calculations;

the economic justification of the costs included in the tariff;

the availability of documents confirming these expenses;

compliance with legislation when setting tariffs.

Inspections may be scheduled or unscheduled.

Based on the results of the inspections, the NEURC will issue conclusions. If the regulator identifies violations, it will provide recommendations on how to address them and take them into account when setting or revising tariffs.

As noted by the National Commission, the new rules are to remain in effect during martial law and for 12 months after its termination or repeal.

Earlier, Zelenskyy signed a law waiving utility payments for destroyed housing.

Meanwhile, in the occupied Luhansk region, utility rates have increased as of October 1.

In Lviv, an official from a utility company was detained for accepting a bribe.

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