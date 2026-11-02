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$ 45.72 € 51.26 zł 11.6
+8° Kyiv +7° Warsaw +15° Washington
News Ukraine

Military commanders are rushing to the outskirts of Kyiv: details of the incident

UA NEWS 02 November 2026 18:26
Military commanders are rushing to the outskirts of Kyiv: details of the incident

Military commanders are heading to Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv following reports of the alleged taking of 40 hostages. Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances of the incident involving a man who, according to preliminary information, may be considered to have deserted his military unit.

“Military command is on its way to the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

According to official police information, law enforcement officers received a call from employees of a private emergency medical service. The medics reported that they were being prevented from reaching a civilian.

 

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