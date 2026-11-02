Military commanders are rushing to the outskirts of Kyiv: details of the incident

Military commanders are heading to Petropavlivska Borshchahivka near Kyiv following reports of the alleged taking of 40 hostages. Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances of the incident involving a man who, according to preliminary information, may be considered to have deserted his military unit.

“Military command is on its way to the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

According to official police information, law enforcement officers received a call from employees of a private emergency medical service. The medics reported that they were being prevented from reaching a civilian.

Upon arriving at the scene, police officers determined that the incident was taking place near a private residence where servicemen from one of the National Guard units were staying. Local residents had also gathered nearby.



The police emphasized that reports of the alleged unlawful detention of people and the death of a citizen are untrue.



Currently, senior officials from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast and the National Guard command are on the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.



Earlier, information circulated on social media and Telegram channels claiming that approximately 40 hostages had been taken in the basement of a building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. There were also reports of injuries and clashes at the scene. These claims have not been confirmed.



In Kyiv, a police officer fired his weapon at a dog that attacked The police emphasized that reports of the alleged unlawful detention of people and the death of a citizen are untrue.Currently, senior officials from the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast and the National Guard command are on the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.Earlier, information circulated on social media and Telegram channels claiming that approximately 40 hostages had been taken in the basement of a building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. There were also reports of injuries and clashes at the scene. These claims have not been confirmed.In Kyiv, a police officer fired his weapon at a dog that attacked people in a shelter





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