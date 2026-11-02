The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center has issued a yellow alert for five regions

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center has issued a Level I (yellow) hazard warning due to fog in five regions of Ukraine for Tuesday, November 3. Forecasters warn of significantly deteriorating weather conditions in the northeastern part of the country overnight and in the morning.

Thick fog with visibility limited to 200–500 meters is forecast in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Luhansk regions. Overall, cloudy weather without significant precipitation will prevail across the country, with the exception of the Odesa region and Crimea, where light rain is expected, as well as the Carpathians, where wet snow is forecast. Temperatures will range from +2° to +8° at night and from +5° to +11° during the day, reaching up to +15° in the southeast.

Source: Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November, though overall the month may be warmer than the climatological norm. Forecasters do not predict severe or prolonged frosts.

This winter in Ukraine, precipitation may exceed the climatological norm by 20–40%. However, this does not mean the season will be snowy: due to the prevalence of warm air from the Atlantic, precipitation will often fall as rain or wet snow.

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