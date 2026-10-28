Vadym Sukharevsky has been appointed commander of the Ukrainian Navy's Marine Corps

According to sources, Vadym Sukharevsky, the former commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces, has been appointed to a new position—he is now leading the Marine Corps of the Ukrainian Navy. In this role, he is set to replace Major General Dmytro Delyatitsky. Previously, Sukharevsky commanded the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade and later led the Unmanned Systems Forces.

He has taken command of the Ukrainian Navy’s Marine Corps, replacing Major General Dmytro Delyatitsky. In early October, Delyatitsky announced that he was handing over command of the 30th Marine Corps to a new commander but would continue to serve in the Marine Corps as its commander. He made this announcement in a statement published on the corps’ page.

According to Delyatitsky, during his tenure, the corps underwent a significant phase of development. The unit established command and control structures and strengthened its artillery, reconnaissance, engineering units, logistics, and unmanned capabilities. At the same time, no official confirmation of Sukharevsky’s new appointment has been released in the aforementioned reports. Therefore, information regarding his transition to the position of Marine Corps commander is currently based on data from sources.

What Is Known About Vadym Sukharevsky

Vadym Sukharevsky is a colonel in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a Hero of Ukraine. He has experience commanding combat units and developing unmanned systems in the military. In 2022, Sukharevsky took command of the 59th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade named after Yakov Handzyuk. He led it until 2024, after which he was tasked with developing a new branch within the Ukrainian Armed Forces—unmanned systems.

In June 2024, Sukharevsky became commander of the newly formed Unmanned Systems Forces. This branch was tasked with unifying and advancing the use of unmanned technologies within the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He remained in this position until June 3, 2025. After that, Sukharevsky became deputy commander of the “East” Operational Command.

What experience does he have?

Before working with the Unmanned Systems Forces, Sukharevsky served in various units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including the Marine Corps and the Airborne Assault Forces. He held command positions and participated in combat operations from the start of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. In particular, on April 13, 2014, during a battle near Semenivka in the Donetsk region, he gave the order to open fire on Russian militants who were attacking Ukrainian troops. This episode became one of the most notable moments in his military career. In 2022, Sukharevsky was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

If the information about his new appointment is officially confirmed, Sukharevsky will be responsible for commanding the Ukrainian Navy’s Marine Corps. These are units that carry out combat missions in various theaters and have their own specific requirements for training, equipment, and coordination with other defense forces. Well-informed sources reported on Vadym Sukharevsky’s appointment.

Major Taras Voznyuk, who previously served as commander of the 25th Separate Anti-Tank Battalion of the 3rd Army Corps, has been appointed the new commander of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade “Edelweiss.”

Colonel Dmytro Savon has become the new commander of the 80th Separate Galician Airborne Assault Brigade. He replaced Mykhailo Kurakh, who had led the brigade since 2025 and has now become chief of staff of the 8th Airborne Corps. Savon has served in the military since 2001 and previously served as a battalion commander and deputy commander of the 80th Brigade.

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