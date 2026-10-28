The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with nearly 12 billion euros in aid

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with an additional financial aid package totaling 10 billion pounds sterling (approximately €11.9 billion).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this on October 28 following a phone call with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Under the agreement, £7 billion (about €8.4 billion) will be allocated for economic support to Ukraine over the next three years, and another £3 billion (nearly €3.6 billion) will go toward export support, primarily for the procurement and supply of weapons. According to Zelenskyy, this financial program is being provided in addition to London’s annual baseline support. During the conversation, the parties also agreed on further steps to increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

Source: The President of Ukraine on Telegram.

In Brussels, Belgium, the European Union is preparing to urge Canada and the United Kingdom to increase their support for Ukraine in order to reduce its projected funding shortfall of 70 billion euros in 2027.

The IMF has assessed Ukraine’s financing gap through 2029. According to a preliminary assessment by the International Monetary Fund, Ukraine may face an external financing gap totaling approximately $54 billion.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi, speaking at a ministerial roundtable during the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, stated that the country’s need for external budget financing for 2027 alone amounts to more than $52 billion.

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