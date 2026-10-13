The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed a resolution to summon Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko to a session to deliver a report. 151 members of parliament voted in favor of the motion.

Before the vote, Mariana Bezuhla, a member of parliament from the “Servant of the People” party, called on lawmakers to consider summoning the mayor of the capital.

“Do you see what’s happening to the capital? We’ve never even heard Klitschko speak,” she said.

On her Telegram channel, Bezuhla clarified that Klitschko was to be summoned on Wednesday, October 14.

Klitschko stated that Kyiv’s drainage system has a backup power supply.

Zelenskyy is also considering establishing a city military administration in Odesa.

As a reminder, Trukhanov denied possessing a Russian passport and stated that there are efforts to strip him of his Ukrainian citizenship.

Read us on