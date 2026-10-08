From her husband to the singer: it has been revealed who posted bail for Mudra

The full amount of the bail—13.727 million UAH—was paid on behalf of Iryna Mudra, the former deputy head of the Office of the President. The funds were received in several installments from Mudra herself, her common-law husband, a singer, and the company “Maltex-M.”

The largest amount—5.937 million hryvnias—was paid by Iryna Mudra herself. Another 4.4 million hryvnias was transferred by her common-law husband, Pavlo Polyarus, who has headed the National Bank of Ukraine’s Department for Problem Assets since 2023.

Maria Skaballanovich, a singer and songwriter from Dnipro, contributed 2.4 million UAH. She did not explain to journalists what her connection to Mudra is.

The remainder—990,000 UAH—was contributed in two payments by the Lutsk-based company “Maltex-M,” which is engaged in the wholesale trade of meat and other commercial activities. Its owner, Serhiy Ososov, did not respond to journalists’ inquiries.

Journalists from the “Schemes” project reported on the breakdown of the payments, citing sources in law enforcement agencies.

Source: Schemes

The full bail amount of 20 million hryvnias was paid for Iryna Mudra, the former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Previously, attempts were made to post over 3 million in bail for Iryna Mudra, but the banks rejected the payments. During a hearing at the High Anti-Corruption Court, witnesses described attempts to post bail for former official Iryna Mudra. According to them, payments via Monobank and PrivatBank could not be processed.

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