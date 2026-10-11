Next week, Ukraine is set to receive approximately 3 billion euros in military aid from the European Union. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement on Telegram.

According to the president, he held a telephone conversation today with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The focus this time was on all possible solutions that would help strengthen Ukraine.

“I thanked Ursula for the recent tranche of 1.24 billion euros for defense, which has already been transferred to Ukraine. I am grateful for the confirmation that another 3 billion euros in military aid will be allocated as early as next week. These funds will strengthen us,” Zelenskyy wrote.

The head of state also emphasized that he had informed the European Commission president about new enemy strikes. On October 11, Russia attacked a power plant in Kyiv with a drone, resulting in power outages in many areas of the capital.

“Later, there were strikes on energy facilities in the Kharkiv region. And this happened AFTER the U.S. President’s announcement of an energy ceasefire. Under such conditions, reliable support from our partners is a real safeguard for lives and a guarantee that the Russians will not be able to break Ukraine,” the head of state emphasized.

As a reminder, Ukraine is developing its own jet engines for various types of weapons.

We should add that the Ministry of Defense has advocated for maintaining the maximum number of employees in the defense industry.

Ukraine is also creating a multi-layered defense against jet-powered drones.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has increased its drone procurement by 300% compared to 2025.

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