Since the beginning of the year, nearly 300 groups involved in smuggling people across the border have been uncovered in Ukraine

Since the beginning of the year, law enforcement and border guards in Ukraine have uncovered nearly 300 organized criminal groups specializing in the illegal smuggling of people across the state border.

State Border Guard Service spokesperson Andriy Demchenko said during a briefing that approximately 10,500 border violators have been apprehended during this period, including 160 people last week, while the daily number of detentions has decreased from 30–40 to 10–15 people.

Source: Ukrinform.

Earlier, prosecutors from the Korosten District Prosecutor’s Office charged a 33-year-old resident of the Ovruch community in Zhytomyr Oblast with attempting to facilitate the illegal smuggling of people across Ukraine’s state border.

In Rivne Oblast, a high school student was smuggling draft dodgers to the Belarusian border for $3,000.

The SBU and the National Police uncovered eight schemes to evade mobilization in various regions.

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