Video: Lesya Nikityuk, looking stylish, pickled cabbage with her mom

The cabbage-pickling season has already begun, and TV host Lesya Nikityuk and her mother have joined in on this culinary trend. As the host’s mother explained, celebrity chef Yevhen Klopotenko sent them the recipe, a shredder, a jar, a head of cabbage, and carrots. However, Lesya and her mother decided to make a larger batch and added another head of cabbage weighing 9 kilograms.

After cutting it in half, Nikityuk tried it on to see what it would be like to have breast implants that size.

Under her mother’s guidance, Lesya shredded the cabbage herself, and then, after salting it, pounded it with her fists to release the juice.



Photo: Lesya Nikityuk showed off her one-year-old son, Oscar, for the first time in a long while.

Earlier, Ukrainian TV host Lesya Nikityuk admitted that she isn’t ready to spend large sums on expensive designer bags.

Ukrainian TV host and blogger Lesya Nikityuk shared what helps her recharge during a hectic filming schedule amid these challenging times for Ukraine. According to the star, photos of her young son and interacting with colleagues give her the most energy.

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