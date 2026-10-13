Video: Snow has already fallen on Mount Pip Ivan

On October 13, winter weather conditions—including snow cover and sub-zero temperatures—were recorded at the summit of Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirskyi in the Carpathians. The weather in the highlands has deteriorated rapidly, with heavy cloud cover and significantly reduced visibility.

Due to the winter conditions, mountain rescue teams and the State Emergency Service are urging tourists to refrain from hiking in the high mountains, to closely monitor weather forecasts, to ensure they have appropriate gear, and to plan their routes responsibly.

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Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center has issued a Level I (yellow) hazard alert due to deteriorating weather conditions in most regions of the country on October 14–15.

The weather in Ukraine will be variable in the coming days—ranging from rain in some regions to nearly summer-like warmth. Air temperatures and precipitation levels will vary significantly depending on the location.

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