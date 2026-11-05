Video: Border guards used a drone to deliver a treat for a groundhog

Pilots from the “NORD” unit of the 105th Border Guard Detachment named after Prince Vladimir the Great spotted a marmot in the Kharkiv region that had not gone into hibernation and was near its burrow.

Using a drone, the soldiers delivered a treat—some cookies—to the animal, capturing the moment it received its “ration” on the drone’s camera.

Source: 105th Border Guard Detachment named after Prince Volodymyr the Great, State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces deployed an amphibious robot for the first time to deliver cargo to the front lines.

Over the course of the week, Ukrainian border guards did not detect any repeater robots operating on Belarusian territory that amplify the signal of Russian Shahed and “Gerbera” strike drones.

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