In Lviv, the case against the head of the procurement department at one of Ukrzaliznytsia’s regional branches has been referred to court. According to investigators, while purchasing computer equipment in 2021, he signed contracts at inflated prices. As a result, the company suffered losses of more than 1.4 million hryvnias.

The Ivano-Frankivsk District Prosecutor’s Office in Lviv has filed an indictment against the head of the procurement department at one of Ukrzaliznytsia’s regional branches. He is accused of abuse of office. According to the investigation, in 2021, the official was responsible for purchasing equipment. He verbally instructed an employee—who lacked the necessary authority and expertise for such work—to check market prices.

The employee in question was a network administration engineer. Assessing the computer equipment market was not part of his job responsibilities.

The equipment was purchased at inflated prices

After collecting price quotes, the manager signed contracts for the supply of computer equipment. According to the prosecutor’s office, the prices in the contracts exceeded the market average. A total of 183 computers and five laptops were purchased for the regional branch. As a result of these actions, the investigation determined that the company suffered financial losses totaling more than 1.4 million hryvnias.

What the Official Is Accused Of

The official is charged with abuse of office resulting in serious consequences. This falls under Part 2 of Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pretrial investigation was conducted by Police Department No. 1 of the Lviv District Police Directorate No. 2 of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Lviv Oblast. Operational support was provided by the Strategic Investigations Directorate in Lviv Oblast.

The indictment has already been submitted to the court. Now the court must review the case materials and determine whether the official’s guilt has been proven. According to the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent until their guilt is proven in accordance with the law and established by a court conviction. This was reported by the Lviv Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

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