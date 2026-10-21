Zelenskyy and the Norwegian Prime Minister Discussed Next Steps Toward Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a second meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre.

The two leaders discussed next steps toward achieving a just peace.

Zelenskyy noted that much depends on whether the U.S. will hear new signals from Russia regarding peace, rather than a continuation of the war.

The president also thanked Norway and Støre personally for their support of Ukraine in the defense, economic, and diplomatic spheres.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Vladimir Putin stated in St. Petersburg that there is a basis for reaching a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine. The U.S. delegation brought documents containing proposals for resolving the war, but their contents have not yet been disclosed. During the talks, Putin also announced the release of U.S. citizen Stephen Gabbard, whom a Russian court had imprisoned on charges of mercenary activity.

The U.S. hopes that the easing of sanctions on Russian diesel fuel and other steps taken by the U.S. administration will prompt Vladimir Putin to compromise on ending the war against Ukraine. At the same time, it is currently unclear whether these decisions will influence the Kremlin’s position.

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