Zelenskyy reported damage to the power grid and new air defense needs

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call with military officials and government representatives. During the meeting, they discussed the restoration of the power grid following Russian attacks, the implementation of resilience plans in the regions, and the situation on the front lines.

Zelenskyy thanked the repair crews, energy company employees, and regional authorities who are working quickly to restore the power grid following the Russian strikes. According to him, power grids and electricity transmission facilities sustained significant damage, and restoration work is continuing around the clock. They also updated the requirements for energy equipment and air defense packages. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the team at the Office of the President are preparing corresponding appeals to partners. Zelenskyy noted that he plans to hold talks with world leaders.

Separately, the president heard a report on the timelines for implementing resilience plans, particularly in the Kyiv region and other regions. He emphasized that delays in the work are unacceptable and that the Ministry of Infrastructure and regional administrations bear personal responsibility. Specific tasks were also assigned to Kyiv due to, as Zelenskyy put it, the city government’s near-total failure to take the necessary steps. In addition, the president heard a report on the situation in Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast, and instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive package of solutions—discussed with local residents—by the end of the week.

During the conference call, Ukraine’s Minister of Defense and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the situation at the front, particularly in Donetsk Oblast—in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Dobropillia, Sloviansk, and Kramatorsk. Zelenskyy reported on the results of the elimination of Russian troops who were attempting to infiltrate Dobropillia. Following the discussion, decisions were made that are expected to yield results in the coming weeks. The President thanked the units that are fully carrying out their assigned tasks.