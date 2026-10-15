Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with partners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels to participate in a European Council meeting and hold talks with international partners.

Talks are scheduled for today with the NATO Secretary General, the President of France, and the prime ministers of Poland, Denmark, and Belgium. Zelenskyy will also have an audience with King Philippe of Belgium.

Meetings are scheduled for tomorrow with the leaders of the European Council and the European Commission, as well as with the prime ministers of Hungary, Finland, and Sweden.

Zelenskyy emphasized that to end the war, it is necessary to increase pressure on Russia and boost defense support for Ukraine.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree approving the National Human Rights Strategy, which takes into account Ukraine’s course toward European integration. The document is intended to help the state fulfill its obligations within the framework of negotiations on accession to the European Union.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that achieving peace remains the state’s key goal, and that only the unity of Ukraine, the United States, and Europe can stop Russian aggression. At the same time, the head of state expressed concern over Washington’s decisions regarding Starlink and explained how Ukraine could increase pressure on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

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