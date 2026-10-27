Zelenskyy is holding talks with Stubb and Stere following their conversation with Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is speaking with Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gar Støre following their talks with Vladimir Putin. This was reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn announced this, according to Suspilne.

According to him, the head of state is currently speaking with the President of Finland and the Prime Minister of Norway to discuss the results of their dialogue with Putin.

As a reminder, Sibiga explained why serious negotiations with Russia are not yet possible.

Earlier, Zelenskyy assessed the prospects for new peace talks with Russia.

Prior to this, Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian dictator, stated that negotiations to resolve the war in Ukraine are planned for the first half of November in Abu Dhabi in a trilateral format involving Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

Ushakov also stated that Russia, the U.S., and China had begun preparing for a trilateral meeting between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, and Xi Jinping. According to Putin’s aide, Moscow, Washington, and Beijing are reportedly already ready to hold it.

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