Zelenskyy revoked seven decrees issued by Yanukovych and Poroshenko regarding awards

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on departmental commendations, approving new regulations governing their establishment and presentation. The document also provides for the repeal of seven previous decrees issued between 2012 and 2015 during the presidencies of Viktor Yanukovych and Petro Poroshenko.

Once the new rules take effect, the Cabinet of Ministers, military units, and law enforcement agencies must update their procedures for awarding departmental honors.

The new rules define the procedure for developing and establishing departmental awards, conferring them, as well as the requirements for their insignia and wearing. These decorations are intended to recognize Ukrainian citizens, foreign nationals, and stateless persons for professional and official achievements, personal merits, and acts of bravery and courage while performing military or official duties.

However, these provisions do not apply to the “Firearms” and “Cold Weapons” decorations.

What Will Change

The Commission on State Awards and Heraldry must develop and approve methodological guidelines for the design of departmental decorations within two months.

The Cabinet of Ministers, as well as the heads and commanders of military units and law enforcement agencies, must bring their regulatory acts into compliance with the new requirements within one year of the decree’s entry into force.

A separate deadline has been set for the Ministry of Defense: the ministry must update its regulations no later than one year after the termination or repeal of martial law in Ukraine. The Prosecutor General has also been asked to review the documents governing departmental incentive awards

Which decrees have been repealed

Zelenskyy repealed Viktor Yanukovych’s Decree No. 365/2012 of May 30, 2012, which approved the previous regulations on departmental commendations, as well as six decrees issued by Petro Poroshenko between 2012 and 2015 that amended those regulations. The new decree takes effect on the date of its official publication.

This is stated in Decree No. 1033/2026 of October 9, published on the official website of the President of Ukraine.

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